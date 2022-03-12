Watch
Virginia Tech beats No. 25 UNC to reach ACC championship

ACC Virginia Tech North Carolina Basketball
AP Photo/John Minchillo
Virginia Tech's Darius Maddox (13) reacts after scoring three points in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina during semifinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Posted at 8:57 AM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 08:57:52-05

NEW YORK — Darius Maddox, Keve Aluma and Virginia Tech dominated No. 25 North Carolina 72-59 to advance to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game for the first time — and prevent another matchup between the Tar Heels and rival Duke.

The seventh-seeded Hokies will face the top-seeded Blue Devils on Saturday night at Barclays Center, trying to deny retiring coach Mike Krzyzewski his 16th ACC championship in his final conference tournament.

Maddox scored 20 points and was 4 for 5 from 3-point range and Aluma had 18 points for the Hokies, who will try to become the second team to win the ACC Tournament with four victories in four days.

Armando Bacot had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Tar Heels.

