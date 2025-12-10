Tony Bennett, Michael Vick among 2026 Virginia Sports Hall of Fame inductees

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame has announced its 2026 class.

The group consists of athletes, coaches, administrators and contributors, all chosen for their achievements and "lasting impact on sports in the Commonwealth."

The 2026 class is listed below:



Kristi Toliver – Former basketball All-American, WNBA star, and current head coach of the Phoenix Mercury



– Former basketball All-American, WNBA star, and current head coach of the Phoenix Mercury Michael Vick – Former Virginia Tech and NFL star, now head football coach at Norfolk State University



– Former Virginia Tech and NFL star, now head football coach at Norfolk State University Boo Williams – One of the most successful and respected AAU men’s and women’s basketball coaches in the country



– One of the most successful and respected AAU men’s and women’s basketball coaches in the country Terry Driscoll – Longtime athletic director at the College of William & Mary



– Longtime athletic director at the College of William & Mary Grant Hill – College All-American, multiple-time NBA All-Star, and co-owner of the Atlanta Hawks, Orlando City SC (MLS), and Orlando Pride (NWSL)



– College All-American, multiple-time NBA All-Star, and co-owner of the Atlanta Hawks, Orlando City SC (MLS), and Orlando Pride (NWSL) Wally Walker – Former University of Virginia MVP, longtime NBA player, and former NBA general manager



– Former University of Virginia MVP, longtime NBA player, and former NBA general manager Roland Lazenby – Renowned sports author and educator



– Renowned sports author and educator Tony Bennett – Former University of Virginia basketball coach, two-time Naismith Coach of the Year, and national championship coach

Additionally, Bobby Ukrop, longtime CEO of Ukrop's Super Markets, is being named the 2026 Distinguished Virginian.

"He helped shape a model of customer service and civic responsibility that became a defining part of Central Virginia’s identity," a news release says.

The class will be inducted on Saturday, April 25, in Henrico County.