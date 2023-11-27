Meet the 9 men and women named to the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2024 honorees.

"The Class of 2024 highlights everything that is great about sports in Virginia,” Will Driscoll, Executive Director of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, said. “From their accomplishments on the field to the impact they have created in their communities through sports, this class embodies the Hall’s core values, Recognition, Impact, and Integrity.”

The nine-person class will be celebrated during Induction Weekend, April 19-20 in Henrico County.

It is the first time in Virginia Sports Hall of Fame history that the ceremony will be held outside of Hampton Roads.

Here is a list of the 2024 Virginia Sports Hall of Fame inductees:

Jill Ellis

From Robinson Secondary School in Fairfax, Virginia, Ellis scored 32 goals as a forward for William & Mary women’s soccer in the 1980s before a stellar coaching career led her to the top of her profession.

In 14 seasons as an NCAA Division-I head coach with The University of Illinois and UCLA, Ellis compiled a record of 248–63–14, and her teams made 8 appearances in the Women’s College Cup.

Virginia Sports Hall of Fame

Following her collegiate career, she spent the next 20 years with the U.S. Women’s National Team, including 7 years as head coach (2012, 2014-2019).

During that time, Ellis would lead the USWNT to back-to-back Women’s World Cup Championships, in 2015 and 2019. In 132 matches as head coach, Ellis led the USWNT to a record of 106-7-19. Ellis has previously been inducted into the U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame.

Rick Jeffrey

A native of Richmond and graduate of Hampden-Sydney College, Jeffrey is the 2024 Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Distinguished Virginian Award recipient.

Jeffrey’s impact on sports was felt across the Commonwealth during his 36 years with Special Olympics Virginia, the last 22 of those as President.

Virginia Sports Hall of Fame

The longest-serving President in SOVA history, Jeffrey continually grew the number of sports offerings and competition experiences in Virginia, while helping the organization reach never-before-seen financial milestones and community impact measurements.

Craig Littlepage

Craig Littlepage spent a total of 45 years on the grounds of the University of Virginia, first as an assistant coach on the men’s basketball team (1976-1982, and 1988-1990), and then in athletics administration from 1990-2017, the last 16 serving as Director of Athletics.

During his time as AD, the Cavaliers were one of the most successful programs in the nation, winning 76 Atlantic Coast Conference Championships, and 13 National Championships. The 76 conference championships were the most by an ACC member school during that time.

Virginia Sports Hall of Fame

In addition to his role as AD, Littlepage chaired the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Selection Committee, 2005-2006, and was a member of the USA Basketball Board of Directors, 2005-2008. In 2021 he was selected for induction into the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Hall of Fame.

Chris Long

Chris Long, from St. Anne’s-Belfield School in Charlottesville, was a 2x All-ACC selection, 2007 ACC Defensive Player of the Year, Dudley Award winner, and Unanimous 1st Team All-American for UVA Football. The #2 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams, Long would go on to play 11 seasons in the NFL with St. Louis, New England, and Philadelphia.

Long would register 332 tackles, 70 sacks, and 15 forced fumbles during his career, while also being a part of two Super Bowl-winning teams in New England (LI) and Philadelphia (LII).

Virginia Sports Hall of Fame

His impact has extended well beyond the gridiron through his Chris Long Foundation.

For his charitable efforts, Long has been the recipient of the NFL Players Association Alan Page Community Award (2018), and the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award (2018).

LaShawn Merritt

LaShawn Merritt, from Manor High School in Portsmouth, VA (formerly Woodrow Wilson High School), is one of Virginia’s most decorated track & field athletes.

After sweeping the 100, 200, and 400-meter sprints at the 2004 VHSL state championships, Merritt took his success global.

Virginia Sports Hall of Fame

Merritt appeared in three Summer Olympiads, 2008, 2012, and 2016 bringing home a total of 4 medals, 3 gold and 1 bronze in the 400m dash, and 4x400m relay.

His success on the international stage went beyond the Olympic games. An 8x World Champion, Merritt won an additional 23 medals in international competitions, 19 gold.

Hal Nunnally

Hal Nunnally (posthumous), a native of Petersburg, Virginia, led Randolph-Macon College men’s basketball for 24 seasons, with a 431-232 record.

Nunnally led Randolph-Macon to 20 winning seasons, ten 20-win seasons, ten NCAA tournament appearances, and an appearance in the 1977 NCAA Division-II National Championship game.

Virginia Sports Hall of Fame

He earned 11 Coach of the Year awards, including six from the National Association of Basketball Coaches in the South Atlantic District (1977, 1981, 1983, 1984, 1989, 1990). He has previously been inducted into the Randolph-Macon Athletics Hall of Fame.

Dave Smith

Dave Smith, from Roanoke, graduated from Virginia Tech and began his career in athletics as the first Sports Information Director in Ferrum College’s history.

In 1975 he moved over to his alma mater where he would stay for the next 40 years.

Virginia Sports Hall of Fame

Beginning as an Assistant SID for the men’s basketball and baseball programs, he would work his way up to Associate Athletics Director, and become the primary football communications contact in 1998.

Following his retirement in 2015, the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) named Smith the recipient of a CoSIDA Lifetime Achievement Award and the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) presented Smith with its Distinguished Service Award.

Paul Woody

Paul Woody, a native of Roanoke, and a Virginia Commonwealth University alumnus, spent 40 years as a sportswriter and columnist for the Richmond News Leader, and Richmond Times-Dispatch. Beginning in 1980, Woody served as the Richmond paper’s primary beat reporter for its Washington Redskins (now Commanders) coverage.

Virginia Sports Hall of Fame

For his coverage of the NFL and other events, Woody has been the recipient of 15 Pro Football Writers of America awards, 10 Virginia Press Association Awards, 3 Associated Press Sports Editors Awards, and 2 U.S. Basketball Writers Association Awards.

Monica Wright Rogers

Monica Wright Rogers, from Forest Park High School in Woodbridge, was named the 2006 Gatorade Virginia Player of the Year for women’s basketball and was selected as a WBCA All-American. After committing to play collegiately for the University of Virginia, she would re-write the Cavaliers record books.

During her four years at Virginia, Wright Rogers set program career records for total points (2,540), scoring average (19.1 ppg), field goals made (962), field goal attempts (2,207), and 25-point games (28), and ranks 4th on the all-time list with 372 steals.

Virginia Sports Hall of Fame

A three-time All-American, Wright Rogers was named the 2010 ACC Player of the Year, ACC Defensive Player of the Year, and WBCA National Defensive Player of the Year.

Following college, she would play seven seasons in the WNBA, winning two WNBA Championships, and was named to the 2010 All-Rookie Team.