Virginia QB Chandler Morris will have testing after hit to head and neck area in loss to Wake Forest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris left Saturday night's game against Wake Forest after taking a hit to the head and neck area while sliding in the second quarter, and he did not return as the Cavaliers suffered their first Atlantic Coast Conference loss of the season.

Coach Tony Elliott said Morris returned to the sideline in street clothes in the second half of Virginia's 16-9 defeat. Morris' status for next weekend's game at Duke was unclear.

“He came back out and said he was feeling all right,” Elliott said. “We'll know more when we get some tests early in the week, (Sunday) and then Monday. But any time you get in the head or up above the neck you've got to make sure you take that with a lot of caution.”

Morris had led the 12th-ranked Cavaliers to their best start in 35 years. Virginia fell to 8-2 overall and 5-1 in league play, and its chances of reaching the ACC title game took a big hit.

Virginia led 3-0 and faced a second-and-7 when Morris ran for 6 yards and went into a slide at the Cavaliers 14-yard line. He was sandwiched there by a pair of Wake Forest defenders, Travon West and Davaughn Patterson.

West was flagged for a personal foul but was not called for targeting.

Morris remained down on the field for a few minutes before getting up, walking gingerly to the sideline and then heading to the locker room.

Backup Daniel Kaelin replaced Morris and went 18 for 28 for 145 yards while rushing for 49 yards. He also lost two fumbles.

“Experience is big in this game,” Kaelin said. “Just being able to, one, be in there and get the experience but also, at the same time, starting tomorrow being able to watch the film and learn from it, it will definitely be helpful moving forward.”

Morris, a transfer from North Texas, has helped transform the Cavaliers with his passing, running and leadership. The son of former college coach Chad Morris, Morris helped Virginia set a school record for single-game total offense when it put up 700 total yards in an early-season win over William & Mary.