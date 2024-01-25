Virginia extends nation’s longest home win streak with overtime win over North Carolina State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Ryan Dunn scored 13 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, and blocked six shots, and surging Virginia beat North Carolina State 59-53 in overtime on Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-8 Dunn finished 6-for-10 shooting, committed just one turnover, and was the only starter on either team that didn't commit a foul.

Reece Beekman scored 11 points and distributed six assists, reserve Taine Murray also scored 11 points, and Isaac McKneely and Jordan Minor each scored 10 for the Cavaliers.

Under Virginia head coach Tony Bennett, the Cavaliers have won nine of their last 10 overtime contests.

The Cavaliers own the nation’s longest home win streak at 21 games. Virginia (14-5, 5-3) has held 46 straight ACC opponents to fewer than 70 points at John Paul Jones Arena.

Casey Morsell scored 13 points, DJ Burns Jr. 11 and reserve Michael O'Connell 10 for North Carolina State.

Virginia led for the duration of overtime. Horne scored six of his points in overtime for North Carolina State, the Wolfpack's only points in overtime.

Morsell stole the ball from Beekman, who was working the lane with the hopes of putting in the game winner at the end of regulation. Off the steal, Morsell took a couple dribbles and launched a three-quarter court shot that bounced between the rim and backboard to force overtime tied at 47. North Carolina State forced the extra session when O'Connell converted an offensive rebound off a Burns miss to tie it at 47.

After a first half that saw the Wolfpack score just 15 points on 6-for-24 shooting and trail by 12 at the break, North Carolina State turned a 35-21 deficit into a 41-40 lead by outscoring Virginia 20-5 over eight minutes.

North Carolina State (13-6, 5-3) will try to snap its two-game skid when it travels to Syracuse on Saturday.

With a three-game win streak, Virginia travels to face Louisville on Saturday.