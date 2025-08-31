Rebuilt Virginia rolls over Coastal Carolina in opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. — Cam Ross had 124 receiving yards and a touchdown catch and ran a kickoff back 100 yards for another score and Virginia rolled past Coastal Carolina, 48-7 in its season opener on Saturday night at Scott Stadium.

“We showed up and did our job. We did what we expected of ourselves," Ross, a James Madison transfer, said after his UVA debut. "We just showed up and wanted to execute.”

Quarterback Chandler Morris threw for 264 yards and two scores before exiting the game with a left shoulder injury early in the third quarter.

The two teams featured massively rebuilt rosters. Virginia had over 50 new players and Coastal more than 60.

For the home team, many of those new names showed up in a big way, including Ross, Morris and transfer running back J’Mari Taylor, who scored a pair of touchdowns.

All six of Virginia’s touchdowns came from transfers, who made a strong first impression on the announced crowd of 46,143.

“Proud of the guys that were here and also proud of the guys that came in that kind of put their ego to the side, put the team first," Virginia coach Tony Elliott said. "This is, in our mind, the floor of where we start.”

Coastal Carolina didn’t find the same success with its transfer quarterback. MJ Morris, who has played at North Carolina State and Maryland, finished 20 for 36 for 163.

Running back Ja’Vin Simpkins was the only Coastal player to find the end zone, scoring on an 8-yard run in the third quarter.

Virginia outgained Coastal, 454-254.

“We got beat in all three phases today," Coastal coach Tim Beck said. "We have a lot of work to do, obviously, and it showed.”

SPECIAL SPECIAL TEAMS

Special teams, which have been a struggle for UVA the past three years under coach Tony Elliott were a major positive for the Cavaliers on Saturday night. Virginia got Ross’s runback and blocked a punt in the second quarter, the team’s first punt block since 2019.

QB CONCERN

Morris was off to an encouraging start before making a risky decision to go for the end zone instead of sliding on a third-quarter run. He reached the 2-yard line before taking a hit that knocked him out of the game.

Elliott said the QB would be reevaluated Sunday.

Nebraska transfer Daniel Kaelin, who redshirted for the Cornhuskers last season, replaced Morris and went 3 for 9 for 26 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Coastal Carolina left Charlottesville with plenty of questions about its rebuilt roster, including its new quarterback. Morris needs to be more effective for the Chanticleers to win games this season.

Virginia saw what it wanted in all three phases of the game, getting production on offense, disruption from its defense, and big plays on special teams. The question will be, can it do the same thing against stiffer competition.

UP NEXT

Coastal hosts Charleston Southern in the Chanticleers’ home opener on Saturday.

Virginia plays a non-conference game against a conference opponent when it travels to Raleigh to face North Carolina State on Saturday.