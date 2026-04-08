Virginia reaches agreement with coach Tony Elliott on contract extension through 2030 season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia football coach Tony Elliott, coming off a school-record 11-win season, has agreed to a contract extension through the 2030 season.

The extension was announced Wednesday by athletic director Carla Williams.

The Cavaliers finished 11-3 overall and 7-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2025 and No. 16 in the final AP Top 25 poll. It was Virginia's highest ranking in the last poll of the season since 1995, and Elliott was named AP ACC coach of the year.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Tony Elliott continue to lead our football program,” Williams said in a statement released by Virginia. “His commitment to the values of the University of Virginia and his commitment to developing the whole person through football have been a blessing. His vision of building the model program has never wavered, despite extraordinary adversity. The future is bright for UVA football and we’re excited to continue this work together.”

Virginia capped its season with a 13-7 win over Missouri in the Gator Bowl after losing to Duke in the ACC championship game. It was Virginia's first bowl victory since 2018.

Elliott is 22-26 in four years at Virginia.

“The commitment to football at the University of Virginia is real and palpable throughout our building,” Elliott said. "I’m proud of the foundation that we have laid and excited for what we can do together in the years to come.”