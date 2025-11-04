Royals first baseman Vinny Pasquantino returns to alma mater to host baseball camp in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — In the middle of football season, over 300 youngsters filled the baseball fields at James River High School to hear and learn from a Rapids alum who was in their shoes not long ago.

Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinny Pasquantino hosted a camp at his alma mater, dispensing some of the tools and wisdom he’s learned on his way to the big leagues.

What question do the kids ask him the most?

“Do you know Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani??” Pasquantino said with a laugh. “’How’s [Royals 2nd baseman] Bobby Witt? Is he nice?’ He’s very nice!”

The camp ran just three hours on Election Day morning, but Pasquantino, who is called “The Pasquatch” in his big league life, stopped by every station to offer both critiques and praise for those who someday aspire to reach his level of the game.

“I’m just hoping they get an experience out of it” Pasquantino said. “It’s a chance for them to meet someone who’s doing what they want to do. Someone from Richmond, Virginia can make it to the major leagues and hopefully see some of me in themselves.”

Coming off a thumb injury that nearly kept him out of last year’s playoffs, Pasquantino appeared in 160 games in 2025, hitting .264 with 32 home runs and 113 RBIs, the latter two both career highs. He was twice named American League player of the week. While his personal accomplishments were gratifying, the Royals missed the postseason which was the primary goal back in February.

“We’re not satisfied with how the season went, and that’s the most important part” Pasquantino explained. “For me, the goal was to be healthy and available all season, and I accomplished that. Hopefully we can build on it for years to come”

Pasquantino just turned 28 earlier this fall, so there should be many years of his playing career still to come. But with an eye towards life after baseball, the MLB Network selected him as one of three players that served as correspondents during the World Series. He attributes his ease in front of a camera and microphone to being part of the drama department at James River as well as some training he got from one of his earliest coaches.

“I had this basketball coach, and he’s right here!! It’s Jon Burkett!” Pasquantino said sharing a laugh with the Crime Insider who was on hand at the camp. “I’m in front of a camera almost every day so you just get used to it, and I enjoy it.”