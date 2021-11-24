Vikings reps, police at Griffen home for mental health check

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have sent psychologists to the home of defensive end Everson Griffen.

They've been working with police on guiding Griffen through another alarming mental health situation.

The 12th-year player has been refusing to come out of his house, according to police.

"Our only concern at this time is the safety and well-being of Everson and his family," the team said in a statement on Twitter.

"That's my brother. I just want him to be okay," running back Dalvin Cook said during a press conference.

Griffen took a leave from the team in 2018 for mental health treatment.

He posted on his Instagram account early Wednesday that people were trying to kill him.

Police were unable to locate an intruder.