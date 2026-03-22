VCU's Nyk Lewis injures ankle in opening minute of second-round game against No. 3 Illinois

GREENVILLE, S.C. — VCU guard Nyk Lewis had to be helped off the court by trainers following a right ankle injury in the opening minute of the Rams’ second-round NCAA Tournament game Saturday against No. 3 seed Illinois.

Lewis was injured when he landed awkwardly on a teammate’s foot while trying to come down with a defensive rebound.

He could not put any pressure on his ankle as he was helped to the team bench. Trainers took off his right shoe and began to evaluate the injury while he writhed in pain.

His status for the remainder of the game is uncertain.

Lewis had two key free throws in overtime to seal No. 11 seed VCU’s first-round upset of North Carolina on Thursday. Lewis game into the game averaging 8.9 points and 4.6 rebounds.