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VCU introduces Chelsea Banbury as new head coach of women's basketball program

VCU introduces Chelsea Banbury as new head coach of women's basketball program
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RICHMOND, Va. — VCU officially introduced Chelsea Banbury as its new women's basketball coach this week.

Banbury comes to the River City after a successful seven-year stint at High Point, where the Panthers never finished with a losing record and made the NCAA tournament three times, including the last two seasons.

Banbury takes over a Rams program that has not made the NCAA tournament since 2021. It is a challenge she is ready to take on behind a vision that is similar to that of the program.

"You know, I love winning championships and I love getting to the NCAA tournament, but I'm not satisfied with that. And I want to be somewhere that we have the support and the resources that we get there and we win games, and that's my vision. That's what I shared with Ed and, you know, we're all in on that," Banbury said.

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