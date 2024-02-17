Watch Now
Bamisile, Shulga guide VCU to 95-85 victory over Saint Louis

Posted at 8:19 AM, Feb 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-17 08:19:30-05

ST. LOUIS — Joe Bamisile had 27 points off the bench, Max Shulga scored 26 and VCU turned back Saint Louis 95-85 on Friday night.

Bamisile made 7 of 13 shots with five 3-pointers and 8 of 9 free throws for the Rams (17-8, 9-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Shulga sank 6 of 11 shots with four 3-pointers, adding six rebounds. Sean Bairstow scored 14.

The Billikens (9-16, 2-10) were led by Sincere Parker with 30 points and four steals. Terrence Hargrove Jr. added 18 points and Bradley Ezewiro scored 13.

Bamisile scored 16 points in the first half and VCU used a 13-0 run to take a 42-35 lead into intermission. Shulga scored 16 after halftime.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
