VCU basketball star Terrence Hill Jr. enters transfer portal

RICHMOND, Va. — Multiple outlets report VCU sophomore guard Terrence Hill Junior will enter his name into the transfer portal.

Hill, the A-10 Sixth Man of the Year, led the team in scoring at 15.0 points per game and shot 37 percent from three this past season. He was also named the A-10 Most Improved Player of the Year and was a First Team A-10 selection.

Hill became a part of March Madness lore with his career-high 34-point performance in the Rams' first-round NCAA Tournament win against North Carolina. Despite entering the portal, Hill will keep open a return to VCU.

The news comes Friday after VCU received good news for the past week about next year's roster, as four players announced their return to the program.

Rams player Keyshawn Mitchell also entered his name in the portal. Mitchell averaged just over three points and nearly three rebounds this past season with VCU.

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