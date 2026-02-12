VCU defeats La Salle 77-68

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Lazar Djokovic's 26 points helped VCU defeat La Salle 77-68 on Wednesday night.

Djokovic also had eight rebounds for the Rams (19-6, 10-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Terrence Hill Jr. scored 14 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Jadrian Tracey shot 6 for 13, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Rams extended their winning streak to eight games.

Rob Dockery led the Explorers (7-18, 3-9) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and eight rebounds. Ashton Walker added 14 points for La Salle. Truth Harris also had 12 points.

VCU took the lead with 1:37 left in the first half and did not trail again. Djokovic led his team in scoring with 17 points in the first half to help put them ahead 37-31 at the break. Hill scored a team-high nine points after intermission.