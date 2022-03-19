Watch
Sports

Actions

VCU falls to Wake Forest 80-74 in NIT

SportsDeskLaneandSean
WTVR
CBS 6 Sports
SportsDeskLaneandSean
Posted at 7:39 PM, Mar 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-19 19:41:06-04

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Alondes Williams scored 19 points as Wake Forest beat VCU 80-74 in the second round of the NIT on Saturday.

Dallas Walton pitched in with 16 points for the Demon Deacons (25-9). Jake LaRavia added 15 points, while Daivien Williamson scored 14.

Vince Williams Jr. scored a career-high 27 points and had eight rebounds to pace the Rams (22-10). Jayden Nunn added 18 points. Jalen DeLoach had eight rebounds.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.