'The DNA of VCU': How the Rams keep winning no matter who's in charge

PITTSBURGH — TV fans of a certain age will remember when the “A-Team” was one of the hottest shows on the air.

It followed a group of former soldiers turned mercenaries led by Hannibal Smith. At the predicted end of each episode, when they had accomplished that week’s mission, Smith would light a cigar and smirk his trademark line: “I love it when a plan comes together."

VCU Athletic Director Ed McLaughlin was reminded of Smith’s signature salutation when he was again watching his flagship program cut down the nets after another Atlantic 10 Conference championship, VCU’s third in the last four years, leading to the 10th NCAA appearance for the Rams since McLaughlin was named to his post back in the summer of 2012.

"It’s not me, it’s not anybody else. It’s our program," McLaughin said from the floor of PPG Paints Arena. "It’s the DNA of VCU."

Those three conference titles have all come under different head coaches: Mike Rhoades in 2023, Ryan Odom in 2025 and Phil Martelli Jr. this year. McLaughlin inherited Shaka Smart, fresh off VCU’s historic run to the Final Four, and has had to replace his basketball coach four times in the past 11 years, an average of once every 2.75 years. If there’s a downside to being this successful as a mid-to-high major program, it’s that your head coach is almost always on some bigger school’s short list.

The past seven VCU coaches have all made the NCAA tournament, going back to Jeff Capel’s first appearance in 2004, so the carousel isn’t something unique to McLaughlin’s tenure at the Siegel Center. But it’s something he’s dealt with more than most. Anyone in his position has a list of potential candidates ready to go if (and more likely when) their current coach moves to greener pastures. All six of Martelli Jr.'s predecessors went on to Power 4 programs with varied success.

But not everyone moves on. McLaughlin cited several staffers like Director of Sports Performance Daniel Roose and Director of Sports Medicine Josh Wall, who have stayed with the Rams through multiple coaching changes.

"The people around it and the infrastructure stays the same," McLaughlin said of the program. "That’s probably one of the most important parts of it. The fan base, the band, that stuff stays in place."

In addition to Martelli as head coach, nine new players came to VCU this year, site almost unseen. Three holdovers from last year’s team: Brandon Jennings, Terrence Hill Jr. and Michael Belle, were counted on for continuity and to help their new teammates assimilate as seamlessly as possible.

All had the chance to move on. All are happy they did not.

"This program is full of winning. That’s what I want to be a part of," Jennings said. "I knew it would be hard, but I knew Ed would put together a great squad, starting with the head coach."

Martelli didn’t come to VCU completely site unseen. His father is an A-10 legend, having won over 400 games at St. Joseph’s in Philadelphia (a semifinal victim of the Rams in this year’s tournament). His brother Jimmy was an assistant previously under Mike Rhoades for the Rams. McLaughlin and he both worked together at Niagara University and when he had yet another opening, McLaughlin took a chance on something he saw years ago.

"I’ve always known him to be an unbelievable connector of people," McLaughin said of Martelli. "Our team played that way and reflected his personality. His way with people makes all the difference in the world."

Some of the new faces to this year’s VCU roster came from larger programs. Jadrian Tracey was at Oregon. Tyrell Ward was at LSU. Ahmad Nowell was at UConn. Two, Keyshawn Mitchell and Barry Evans, followed Martelli from Bryant, where they won the America East title last year. Lazar Djokovic is on his third school after stops at Xavier and Charleston. All found success in their first year in black and gold.

"The competition in practice is sometimes better than the games we play," Djokovic said. "Being around these people, making me a better person and a better basketball player, I’m very grateful for VCU."

"This is exactly why I came here," Tracey added. "We talked about it before I even committed. Coach Martelli said ‘You can win with us, or you can watch us win.’ He was dead serious about that."

VCU had not won back-to-back conference titles since they were members of the Sun Belt back in 1980-81. No A-10 team had repeated as champions since Temple won 3 in a row from 2008-2010. This year’s Rams would now like to end another streak unique to their program. VCU will be searching for their first win in the NCAA tournament in a decade when they tip off against North Carolina Thursday night.

"VCU hasn’t won a tournament game in a while," Martelli admitted. "We have to get back to that. That 11 seed has been magic in the past. We’ll try to draw on that."

Sounds like a plan coming together.