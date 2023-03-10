Blue Devils go back-to-back, Varina wins state basketball title

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Varina High School Blue Devils defeated E.C. Glass High School Hilltoppers 59-56 Thursday night at the VCU Siegel Center to win the Virginia High School League Class 4 State Basketball Title.

KJ Wyche scored 14 points and hit the game-winning basket to help the Blue Devils win back-to-back state titles.

"Sounds great to be back to back," Varina head coach Kenneth Randolph said after the game. "We put a lot of work in this season for this moment right here."