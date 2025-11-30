Varina tops Huguenot 21-13 to win 2nd straight Region 4B championship

RICHMOND, Va. -- Varina defeated Huguenot 21-13 on Saturday to capture its second consecutive VHSL Region 4B football championship at Richard McFee Field.

The Blue Devils and Falcons met for the third straight postseason, but this time for the regional title. In the previous two years, their playoff meetings were held at Varina.

Varina quarterback Kaleb Wyche led the Blue Devils to an early advantage, breaking tackles on a 43-yard touchdown run in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Wyche connected with UVA commit Da'Mari Carter on a 15-yard touchdown pass on fourth and 11. Varina missed the two-point conversion but extended its lead to 13-0.

Kaleb Wyche (@ballout_kaleb) ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third to #UVA (@UVAFootball) commit Da'Mari Carter (@DaMari_Carter) as Varina (@VarinaFootball) won their 2nd straight #Region4B Title with a 21-13 win over Huguenot (@HuguenotFB)! They will host Jefferson… pic.twitter.com/SxXQIFC2YM — Sean Robertson (@CBS6SportsSean) November 29, 2025

Another Wyche touchdown made it 21-0 at halftime.

Huguenot got on the scoreboard late in the third quarter when Charles Scott Jr. found Michigan recruit Markel Dabney for a 5-yard touchdown. The Falcons missed the extra point and trailed 21-6.

In the fourth quarter, after a Varina turnover, Cartier Canady found a gap in the line and pushed through for a 6-yard touchdown. Huguenot missed the two-point conversion and trailed 21-12.

The Falcons had another opportunity on fourth down, but Scott's pass to Jhamari Cain was tipped away by Jayden Walker and fell incomplete.

Varina fans who made the trip celebrated as the Blue Devils secured their second straight Region 4B title. Varina will host Jefferson Forest next Saturday in a Class 4 state semifinal.

