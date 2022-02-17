US falls short in women's hockey gold medal game, losing 3-2 to Canada

BEIJING — Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice and Canada reclaimed its place atop the women's hockey world with a 3-2 win over the defending champion U.S. at the Beijing Olympics.

Goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped 38 shots and Sarah Nurse had a goal and assist in a game in which the Canadians built a 3-0 lead.

The Canadians spent their time in Beijing showcasing a dynamic, deep and relentless offensive attack to capture their fifth Olympic title in seven tournaments.

Hilary Knight and Amanda Kessel scored for the Americans, who settled for their fourth silver medal.

The U.S. has been playing without their top-line center, Brianna Decker, who suffered a broken leg earlier in the tournament.

Wednesday's game marked the fourth straight Olympics that the U.S. and Canada have met in the gold medal game. Canada has prevailed in every match except the 2018 game.

By defeating the U.S. for gold, Canada avenges their heartbreaking loss in the 2018 finals, which the Americans won in a shootout.