Tyler Reddick wins pole at Richmond; points leader Truex to start 10th

RICHMOND, Va. — Tyler Reddick won the pole for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway.

Reddick turned a fast lap and 113.689 mph on the 0.75-mile oval Saturday to win his first pole position of the season and the fifth of his career. The midday session was held in sunshine that pushed the temperature to nearly 100 degrees.

Kyle Busch, the leader among active drivers with six career victories at Richmond, will also start on the front row after qualifying second, with Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace completing the top five.

“We’ve been really strong when we’ve had the opportunities to qualify this year, and it is nice to get that first pole as a team," Reddick said.

Points leader Martin Truex Jr. will start 10th. William Byron who trails Truex by 30 points, will start sixth.

The race is the first of five remaining in the regular season before the 10-race playoffs.