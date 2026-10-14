Tuckahoe Sports Unveils New Expanded Facility

Glen Allen, VA - Tuckahoe Sports is set to show off their latest expansion, a 6-thousand square foot addition they are calling their "Upper Deck".

The facility will officially be unveiled to the public on Thursday, October 15th at 5:30 but is already being hailed as a huge asset to the more than 50-thousand athletes who pass through their doors each year.

"We were running out of space for the kids that we wanted to help" explained Lesa Williams, the Executive Director of Tuckahoe Sports. "So we decided to go up."

The expansion was two years in planning but less than four months in construction. It features 7 new batting cages, an expanded weight room area and a new pitching lab.

"Our goal is to keep working with more kids and bring better programming" Williams continued. "You're always looking to improve and for the next step."

"I think our members are going to be blown away."

The batting cages overlook the existing main field area housed near the Tuckahoe Little League fields in the West End. What they had envisioned when this project began has been exceeded by what it has become.

"We feel so blessed and so lucky to have a venue like this" Williams added. "We were already a great venue, but I think this really sets us apart."