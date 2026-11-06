Hopewell native, NFL RB TreVeyon Henderson says he experienced 'unexpected and unusual' medical emergency

HOPEWELL, Va. — Hopewell native and New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson shared on social media that he recently experienced an "unexpected and unusual" medical emergency.

Henderson said he was hospitalized for several days after experiencing "several unexplained neurological symptoms."

"During that time, I underwent extensive medical testing and evaluation. While the results of my comprehensive medical testing have come back positive and reassuring, the cause of this remains unknown and unexplainable," Henderson wrote.

Henderson, who missed last Sunday's game against Miami and is expected to be out again this Sunday against Green Bay, said he is working closely with specialists to focus on recovery.

"These symptoms have affected my strength, coordination and some of my physical functions," his statement reads. "I am committed to doing everything necessary to return to full health."

He closed his statement by asking for privacy and prayers as he focuses on recovery.

Henderson was a second-round draft pick by the New England Patriots in 2025 after winning the national college football title at Ohio State.

In addition to a Super Bowl appearance at the conclusion of his rookie season, Henderson was nominated for the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year, rushing for 911 yards last season and scoring nine touchdowns. In his six games played this season, he has recorded 52 carries for 203 yards and one touchdown.

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