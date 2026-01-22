Thomas Dale's Daniel Lewis, Alexandria Broadus are Play Chesterfield Scholar Athletes of the Week

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Congratulations to Thomas Dale High School's Play Chesterfield Scholar Athletes of the Week, Alexandria Broadus and Daniel Lewis.

Daniel is a member of the football and track teams for the Knights with multiple college offers to play football at the next level. He is the senior class president, a member of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee and has a 4.53 GPA.

Alexandria was a member of the Dale state championship basketball team last year and she returned as team captain for her senior year. She has over 15 Division I offers to play at the next level. She carries a 4.84 GPA and is ranked ninth in her class. Her coaches cite her leadership, resilience and academic excellence.

Each week, CBS 6 will profile two students from each high school in Chesterfield County selected for the first class of the Play Chesterfield Scholar Athletes of the Year presented by 804 Travel. It is a partnership between the county, the school system and CBS 6.

Student-athletes were nominated based on academic excellence, athletic performance, leadership, sportsmanship, community involvement and character development. One male and one female Scholar Athlete of the Year will be announced at a banquet for the Chesterfield Sports Hall of Fame on Friday, April 17. They will each receive a $1,000 scholarship and have their names inscribed in the Chesterfield Sports Hall of Fame at the River City Sportsplex. More information, including banquet tickets, is available at PlayChesterfield.com.



Sponsor Information: 804 Travel is a Richmond-based sports travel company dedicated to efficient travel logistics for families and sports teams on the East Coast. Built on 25+ years of hotel development and ownership excellence through our partnership with SINA Hospitality, 804 Travel brings the warmth of family service to the needs of sports travel. Because when your athletes step onto the field, you should know your family is being taken care of.