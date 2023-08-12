Cause of death released for Liberty University football player Tajh Boyd

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Liberty University student and football player Tajh Boyd died last weekend, according to officials with the school.

The freshman at Liberty died by suicide, according to the Western District Medical Examiner Office.

Tajh Boyd's family released a statement saying, "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of a bright and promising 18-year-old football player that left us far too soon. The coommunity and the Belfield and Boyd families are grappling with profound grief and sorrow as they mourn the loss of a young life filled with talent, dreams and boundless potential. As a family, the Belfield and Boyd families are devastated by this sudden tragedy. The pain of losing a beloved son, grandson, brother and friend is immeasurable. In this time of immense grief, the family asks for privacy, as they come to terms with their loss and find solace in the memories they shared with Tajh."

"Tajh joined our Liberty Football family as recently as January and his impact on the program will be felt for years to come," Liberty head coach Jamey Chadwell and athletic director Ian McCaw said in a joint statement.

Boyd previously attended Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake where he helped lead the Tigers to back-to-back state championships during his sophomore and junior seasons.

He committed to Liberty before his final season of high school football.

"When you come to the Mountain, you immediately become a part of the Liberty University family and something truly special. We thank God for bringing Tajh into our Liberty Athletics community and we will always remember him as a Flame. Tajh will be missed dearly," said Chadwell and McCaw.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Tajh's family, his teammates and friends, our football coaching staff, as well as our entire athletics department and the greater Liberty University community. We grieve together as a family and will seek guidance, comfort, and understanding from the Lord during these difficult times."

Conference USA, which brings in Liberty this season, released a statement on Boyd's passing.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Liberty football student-athlete Tajh Boyd," the release said. "Our thoughts are with the Boyd family and Flames nation during this difficult time."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 800-273-TALK (8255). It is a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources. Click here for more resources.