Virginia basketball star Syvannah Dawson commits to St. John's

RICHMOND, Va. -- Syvannah Dawson, a standout basketball player from Shining Stars Sports Academy in Petersburg, announced she will play college basketball at St. John's in New York City next season.

Dawson is a member of the ESPN Top 100 in the 2026 class.

She chose the St. John's Red Storm over VCU and Memphis.

The talented guard averaged over 20 points per game last season as she split time between S3 Academy and Thomas Dale High School.

She was a member of the Thomas Dale Knights Class 6 state finalist team in 2024.

