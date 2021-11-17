Watch
Staples Center is changing its name to Crypto.com Arena

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/AP
The ice at Staples Center is illuminated before an NHL hockey game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Buffalo Sabres, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)
Sabres Kings Hockey
Posted at 1:11 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 13:14:37-05

LOS ANGELES — The Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles will be renamed Crypto.com Arena on Christmas.

The home of the NBA’s Lakers and Clippers, the NHL’s Kings and the WNBA’s Sparks will change its name after 22 years.

A person with knowledge of the naming rights deal tells The Associated Press that Crypto.com is paying $700 million over 20 years to rename the building.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the parties aren’t publicly announcing the terms of what’s believed to be the richest naming rights deal in sports history.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
