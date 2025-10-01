Chesterfield athlete Hannah Smith nominated for NASCAR humanitarian award

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One of Sportable’s highest profile athletes has been nominated for a national honor from NASCAR.

We first profiled Chesterfield’s Hannah Smith in our Beyond the Roster segment back in 2022.

How NASCAR's royal family helped this basketball player discover self-confidence

She has been a Sportable athlete and volunteer for the past decade, and her work has earned her a spot as a finalist for NASCAR’s Betty Jean France Humanitarian Award.

The NASCAR Foundation hands out this honor each year to someone who is exemplary in their work for local children’s organizations. Hannah is one of four finalists this year.

With the award comes a $100,000 donation to the winner’s chosen charity. The winner will be chosen through an online vote open now through November 3rd, and will be announced at NASCAR’s season ending awards in Phoenix on November 4th.

