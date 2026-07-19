Spain defeats Argentina 1-0 to win 2026 World Cup

In spectacular fashion, Spain has defeated Argentina by a score of 1 to 0 to be crowned the 2026 FIFA World Cup champions.

In a match that was still tied 0-0 after regular time, Ferran Torres' goal in the 106th minute of extra time helped propel Spain to victory. It's the country's second World Cup championship and first since 2010.

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Spain was absolutely dominant in terms of possession and shot attempts. Lionel Messi and Argentina found a way to hang on and force extra time — but barely.

And in the opening moment of the second 15-minute period of extra time, Torres pounced on a bouncing ball in the box and used his left foot to bury a shot just under the crossbar and into the back of the net.

Enzo Fernandez was sent off in second-half stoppage time after getting his second yellow card, meaning Argentina was forced to finish the match with only 10 players. Fernandez was carded for a reckless play that sent Spain defender Pau Cubarsi cartwheeling into the air, and the card came out immediately.

Another foul about two minutes after play resumed gave Lamine Yamal a chance to win it from about 22 yards out on a free kick. Yamal’s strike was curling toward the right post, and Martinez dived to knock it away for his 10th save of the afternoon — the most ever in a World Cup final.

He leaped to his feet, punching the air and imploring the crowd to get loud. Not long after that came the whistle, sending the game to extra time.

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Spain took 15 shots in regulation, Argentina none. Spain took nine corners, Argentina one. And somehow, 90-plus minutes of that sort of dominance wasn't enough.

With its victory, Spain became the first nation to simultaneously hold the World Cup crowns in both men's and women's soccer.

It was the 104th and last match of the biggest World Cup ever, a 48-team event that played out over the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Because there were more matches than any previous World Cup, it was no surprise that there were more goals than all other editions — 308.