NASCAR orders sensitivity training for Denny Hamlin after racist tweet

Chesterfield's Denny Hamlin has been ordered by NASCAR to undergo sensitivity training for a week after a tweet he sent out Monday afternoon, according to NASCAR officials.

The tweet — which has been since pulled down — poked fun at fellow driver Kyle Larson for causing a wreck Sunday at Talladega by using a scene from the show Family Guy that showed an Asian woman driving poorly. Larson's mother is Japanese.

Hamlin issued an apology Tuesday on social media calling it a poor choice and that it came across totally wrong.

Larson is the defending cup series champion, and was suspended and fired from his former team two years ago for using a racial slur during an online game. He has not responded.