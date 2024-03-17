Selection Sunday: 12-seed JMU headed to Brooklyn

RICHMOND, Va. — James Madison will be a No. 12-seed in the 2024 NCAA tournament. The Dukes will take on No. 5-seed Wisconsin on Friday in Brooklyn.

#JMU (@JMUMBasketball), the Sun Belt Champs (@SunBelt), are the #12 seed in the South Region and will play the #5 seed Wisconsin in Brooklyn on Friday. — Sean Robertson (@CBS6SportsSean) March 17, 2024