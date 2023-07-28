Is Sam Howell ready to be QB1 for the Washington Commanders?

ASHBURN, Va. — It is the most important position in the game: QB 1 in the NFL. Some coaches are less than forthcoming about any concerns on their roster.

Ron Rivera got right to the point when asked about his biggest question mark coming into this year's Washington Commanders training camp.

“I think more than anything else it will start with the quarterback position," Rivera said. "That’s about as big a question as it gets. Has [QB] Sam [Howell] grown and developed enough to help us take the next step? Is [QB] Jacoby [Brissett] ready to go and compete and if he gets that chance, will he take us up to the next level?"

Sam Howell is entering his second year in the league after being taken in the 5th round out of the University of North Carolina in 2022.

He played in the final game last year but was named the starter heading into this year's training camp.

“The way I look at it is, it's a great opportunity for me with the position I'm in to really compete here and be the starter of this year," Howell said. "It's a great opportunity for me to go out there and just show what I can do. I know if I go out there on the field and play a type of football that I think I can play, everything will work out for itself."

Alex Brandon/AP Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell throws the ball during a NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Ashburn, Va.

Howell took it upon himself to organize a get-together in Florida earlier this summer which was part workout and part bonding session with his fellow quarterbacks and receivers.

They all believe the benefits of that week are already showing.

"We know every chance that we got, it was gonna be big for us to get together and get that timing down, so, that's pretty much what that trip down to Florida was for," said second-year receiver Jahan Dotson. "Just to get the timing down and get familiar with the guys, get that chemistry going because we know it can come fast.”

"Just trying to get everybody thinking about ball and start talking and trying to get on the same page before we all come back here" Howell added. "So, I thought it was very beneficial for us. I was appreciative of the guys for coming out and spending their time on their summer break."

As much as he has already done, his role as the starter is not yet cemented.

Jacoby Brissett has 48 career starts and over 10,000 career passing yards.

While Rivera put Howell at the head of the line, this is still a competition going through camp.

"I think that's all the advice I can give him is just go out there, compete, try to do your best," Brissett said. "I want the job just as much as he does. But at the same time, I want to help him as much as I can."

Alex Brandon/AP Washington Commanders quarterback Jacoby Brissett (12) passes the ball during a NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in Ashburn, Va.

“Obviously it's an ultimate blessing, especially from kind of how last year was," Howell added. "It's definitely a blessing for me to be in this opportunity that I'm in. And it's definitely not something that I take for granted but at the same time, I think there's a lot of work left to be done. "

One of the knocks on Howell from critics is that he was just a fifth-round selection in the draft. Rivera does not want to hear that anymore for two reasons.

"I think there's a certain aspect to it where you've got to get past draft status" Rivera explained. "Because if that were the case guys that were taken in what the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth round people shouldn't be talking about apparently. I think it's all about what the player does and the proof will be in the pudding.”

