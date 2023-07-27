Commanders star Chase Young ready to bounce back after injury-plagued seasons

ASHBURN, Va. — One of the biggest question marks surrounding the Washington Commanders is the play of defensive end Chase Young. The former NFC Defensive Rookie Of The Year appeared in only three games last season after tearing his ACL in 2021.

His injury, plus concerns about his ability to stay healthy, led the team to decline to pick up the fifth-year option on his contract, making Young a free agent after this season, and making his future entirely dependent on his present. If that concerns or worries Young at all, he's not showing it.

"I'm just going to do me," Young said with a shake of his head. "Like I always do."

“Chase and the entire defense, I mean we know what the standard is at the end of the day" added linebacker Jamin Davis. "Trying to make sure we have all 11 hats in the picture and just trying to play fast going forward into the season.”

Young spent part of his offseason working out with Odell Beckham Jr. and went back to Ohio State to train with some of his college coaches.

They all told him the same thing about returning from this type of injury.

"Just bounce back," Young said. "That's my plan and I guess you're just going to see what happens."

Alex Brandon/AP Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young stretches during a NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Ashburn, Va.

Young arrived at camp without the knee brace he had been wearing since his injury.

He actually began working out without it over the off-season, so being without it at training camp is nothing new.

"It wasn't too bad coming out here," Young explained. "I kind of got used to it in the off-season. I got healthy," he said with a laugh.

"You see the 'get off'" added head coach Ron Rivera when asked about encouraging signs from Young. "Last year, he was a little hesitant, a little tentative. You see him moving around with a lot more confidence."

If Young returns to his rookie-year form, that confidence will spread quickly throughout the rest of the defense.