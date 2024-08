Friends and family say goodbye to NASCAR legend Roy Hendrick

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Flying 11 Car called Christine, made famous by Chesterfield'sRoy Hendrick, roared to life again Friday night at Southside Speedway.

Friends, fans, and fellow racers all gathered to remember Hendrick, who passed away in early August.

Hendrick’s racing career began in 1969, and it took him just three years to win his first Southside Speedway championship.

Hendrick also won 24 out of 27 races in the summer of 1991.

Also a successful businessman, Hendrick owned an auto repair shop for decades and was remembered as a great racer but an even better person and friend.