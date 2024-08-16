Family, friends plan ‘Victory Lap’ memorial service for NASCAR legend Roy Hendrick

MIDLTOHIAN, Va. — The NASCAR community will celebrate the life and legacy of racing legend Roy Hendrick on Friday night.

Roy died peacefully on Saturday morning at the age of 71.

Family and friends will host the Victory Lap Memorial at Southside Speedway to honor and remember the well-known Chesterfield businessman and figure in the community. Roy is the son of another local racing legend, the late-Ray Hendrick. He started racing in 1969 and never looked back.

Three years later, Roy won his first rack championship at Southside Speedway and eventually three straight NASCAR track championships from 1989 to 1991. He achieved numerous other records that still stand today.

CBS 6’s Brendan King spoke to memorial organizer and friend, Lin O’Neill, about the legacy Roy leaves behind.

O’Neill, a former racecar driver, is spearheading the effort to save the Midlothian race track where Roy got his start. Hundreds have committed to attending Friday night’s memorial service.

“It goes to show how much a local racer can make a difference in people's lives for them to want to come and pay honor to him,” O’Neill explained. “Southside Speedway has been a lot to the whole community over the years since 1949. Roy has definitely been one of the guys that everybody looked up to.”

The service is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at 12800 Genito Road.

A race car driven by Roy and a tribute race car Roy did for his dad Ray Hendrick will be on display along with antique cars, street rods and other race cars, according to an event page. This past Sunday, Denny Hamlin drove at Richmond Raceway with “Flying 11” stickers adhered to his car in remembrance of Roy Hendrick.

The community continues their effort to induct Roy's father, Ray Hendrick, into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.