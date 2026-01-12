Richmond's Maggie Doogan sets scoring records in triple-overtime win

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond forward Maggie Doogan delivered a record-breaking performance, scoring 48 points in the Spiders' 91-84 triple-overtime victory over Davidson.

Doogan's 48-point outburst set a new program single-game scoring record and marked the most points scored by one player in a Division I game this season.

The standout performance also established new marks across multiple categories. Doogan set a record for most points ever scored in one game for the A-10 Conference and broke the program record for most field goals made in a single game.

Doogan shot 17-28 from the field and made eight three-pointers in the marathon contest.

"I think that was just a really gutsy win. I didn't know that that was like a new record," Doogan said. "That's really cool, especially with the unbelievable talent that is in the game right now.... That's just a testament to my team and how they're able to get me the ball."

The victory extended Richmond's conference home winning streak to 27 straight games and handed Davidson their first league loss of the season.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.