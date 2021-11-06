Watch
Richmond's 2 defensive TDs spark a 28-17 win over Towson

Posted at 7:55 PM, Nov 06, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Kobie Turner recovered a fumble in the end zone and Tyler Dressler returned an interception 32 yards for a score as Richmond knocked off Towson, 28-17. Keegan Vaughn kicked a 24-yard field goal and Chris Ferguson threw 15 yards for a touchdown to give Towson a 10-0 lead after one quarter, but Savon Smith ran 24 yards for a second-quarter score and the Spiders (4-5, 2-4 Colonial) rode two defensive touchdowns to a 21-10 halftime lead.

