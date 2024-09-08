Richmond falls to Wofford 26-19

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. — Amari Odom threw for two touchdowns, Ryan Ingram ran for a score and Wofford beat Richmond 26-19 on Saturday.

Odom's 12-yard scoring pass to Jordan Davis with 10:09 left in the third quarter gave the Terriers (2-0) their first lead at 16-12, the two-point conversion failed, and they led for the remainder.

Richmond (0-2) went ahead 12-3 when Aziz Foster-Powell ran it in from the 8 to end a seven-play, 75-yard drive that lasted 3:25. With 2:21 remaining before halftime, the Terriers went on a 75-yard drive in 11 plays and reduced the deficit to 12-10 when Odom threw a 10-yard touchdown to J.T. Smith Jr. as time expired to end the half.

Kyle Watkins caught seven passes for 133 yards for the Terriers.

Richmond quarterback Kyle Wickersham ran for 100 yards on 15 carries but threw for just 97 yards and was intercepted three times.

