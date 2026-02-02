University of Richmond football players help elderly neighbor dig out from the ice

RICHMOND, Va. — Even the worst in weather can bring out the best in people.

Carter Glassmyer and Trey Mancuso are teammates at the University of Richmond. Last week, after the snow and ice had paralyzed much of the area, they headed to the store for some groceries and couldn’t help noticing a woman attempting a very tall task in the snow.

“She had a screwdriver and a hammer,” said Carter Glassmyer, a Spiders linebacker. “Just chiseling away.”

The woman was Sandy Padgett, who lives near the U of R campus. Her yard and driveway, like so many in Central Virginia this past week, was a sheet of ice. Sandy has shovels, but at the age of 82, wasn’t willing to try and walk across her backyard to get them out of her shed.

“We saw her and said ‘We can’t let her do that,’” said Spiders receiver Trey Mancuso. “It definitely would have taken her a very long time.”

So the teammates pulled over and offered to help. Sandy graciously and quickly took them up on the offer.

Glassmyer and Mancuso spent the better part of an hour shoveling out her walk and driveway, not without some risk to themselves.

“We kind of skated out to her shed and pried the door open through the ice,” Glassmyer explained. “I didn’t even have a coat on and I was sweating by the end!”

Both players are from the Northeast. Mancuso is from just north of New York City and Glassmyer is a Pennsylvania native. They’ve been shoveling snow since they were kids, but understood that not everyone in the South is as familiar with this kind of winter weather.

“I used to go out in my neighborhood and help my neighbors with the snow,” Mancuso said. “For us it’s normal, but I can see how it can be intimidating and scary for people here.”

The reaction from Sandy was one of complete gratitude. But once the story made it back to campus, the teammates have been lauded for their good deed.

“We’ve heard from coaches and professors, emails from deans at the school," Glassmyer said. “It’s been nice, but everyone can do a kind act.”

“We wanted everyone to see a positive act,” Mancuso added. “Hopefully they can do the same and start a domino effect of good acts.”

Click here to email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube