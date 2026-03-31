Richmond men's lacrosse team takes number one spot in national polls

RICHMOND, Va. — The University of Richmond men's lacrosse team is the new number one team in the country in both polls from Inside Lacrosse and USA Lacrosse Magazine.

The Spiders are 9-0 for the first time in program history. They are the first school outside the Ivy League, ACC, and Big Ten to be ranked number one in two years.

Richmond has already knocked off the Cavaliers and defending national champion Cornell. This Saturday, the team will face off against the Fighting Irish in Chicago for the first time in six years.

"I expect a lot of people externally are gonna want to talk to him about it," said Coach Dan Chemotti. "We're gonna tell our guys to be polite and smile and nod and say yes, but to make sure that that stuff doesn't go to their heads."

"I mean, me personally, I acknowledge it, it's not like I don't see it," senior attack Aidan O'Neil said. "No one's end goal or dream since they were an 8-year-old kid was to be the number one ranked team for a country for a week. I think it's cool and you can look at it, but like, does it really affect you? Not really."

WTVR Aidan O'Neil

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