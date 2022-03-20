Watch
Sports

Actions

Richmond loses to Providence 79-51

Spiders finished their season at 24-13
NCAA Richmond Providence Basketball
AP
Providence guard A.J. Reeves (11) puts up a 3-point shot against Richmond forward Nathan Cayo (4) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA men's tournament Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
NCAA Richmond Providence Basketball
NCAA Richmond Providence Basketball
NCAA Richmond Providence Basketball
Posted at 8:35 PM, Mar 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-19 20:35:08-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Noah Horchler scored 16 points and Providence had its 3-point best shooting performances of the season, routing 12th-seeded Richmond 79-51 to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 25 years.

The fourth-seeded Friars will face Kansas, the top seed in the Midwest Region, in Chicago next week.

Providence controlled the game from the start and went up 21 on the Spiders less than two minutes into the second half when Horchler swished a 3 from the corner.

The Friars shot 52% from the field, and a season-best 54.5% from 3. They came in shooting 34.3% from long range.

Nathan Cayo led the Spiders with 18 points.

📱 Trending on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News App
Henrico Police investigate 'potentially hazardous materials' Student arrested for rape: 'He pulled her into the bathroom' She led an active life. Her sudden death shocked everyone. Richmond house flipper arrested Blacker the Berry Juice Bar to open in Richmond Gas station takes loss, drops gas prices

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.