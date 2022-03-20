Richmond loses to Providence 79-51

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Noah Horchler scored 16 points and Providence had its 3-point best shooting performances of the season, routing 12th-seeded Richmond 79-51 to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 25 years.

The fourth-seeded Friars will face Kansas, the top seed in the Midwest Region, in Chicago next week.

Richmond (@SpiderMBB) falls in the 2nd round of the #NCAATournament 79-51 to Providence. Spiders finished their season at 24-13.@CBS6 @SpiderAthletics — Sean Robertson (@CBS6SportsSean) March 20, 2022

Providence controlled the game from the start and went up 21 on the Spiders less than two minutes into the second half when Horchler swished a 3 from the corner.

The Friars shot 52% from the field, and a season-best 54.5% from 3. They came in shooting 34.3% from long range.

Nathan Cayo led the Spiders with 18 points.