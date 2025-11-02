Wickersham throws TD pass and runs for score to help Richmond edge Fordham 17-14

RICHMOND, Va. — Kyle Wickersham threw and ran for a touchdown and Richmond held off Fordham for a 17-14 victory on Saturday.

Wickersham was 23-of-35 passing for 193 yards, and his 5-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Vion Griffin opened the scoring early in the first quarter. Wickersham's 4-yard TD run stretched Richmond's lead to 17-7 late in the third. Wickersham finished with 44 yards rushing on 10 carries. Aziz Foster-Powell ran 15 times for 62 yards for Richmond (5-4, 2-3 Patriot League).

Jack Kaiser's 4-yard touchdown run capped a 10-play, 69-yard drive that pulled Fordham to 17-14 with 12:51 left. With about two minutes left, Ned Gray's 31-yard punt and a holding penalty pinned the Rams at their 8-yard line, and Lee Bruner IV picked off a Gunnar Smith pass four plays later to seal it for the Spiders.

Smith completed 19 of36 passes for 91 yards and threw a touchdown pass and two interceptions for Fordham (1-8, 1-4). Smith also led the Rams on the ground with 14 carries for 41 yards.