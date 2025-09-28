Richmond capitalizes on fourth-quarter interceptions, pulls off 13-12 comeback win over Howard

RICHMOND, Va. — CJ Fraser and Matei Fitz had interceptions to set up fourth-quarter touchdowns as Richmond rallied to beat Howard 13-12 on Saturday.

After trailing since early in the second quarter, Richmond took the lead in the span of less than two minutes in the fourth quarter.

Tyriq Starks was intercepted by Fraser at the Richmond 27-yard line and returned 55 yards. Isaiah Dawson scored a 42-yard touchdown on the next play, the longest play from scrimmage for Richmond (2-2).

Fitz intercepted Starks' shovel pass three plays into the Bisons’ ensuing drive. Quarterback Ashten Snelsire found Aziz Foster-Powell for a 7-yard touchdown on the next play — then failed the two-point conversion attempt — to take a 13-12 lead.

The Richmond offense began the game with four consecutive punts, then a safety to fall into a 9-0 deficit. The Spiders had a punt and an interception from Snelsire to open the second half. Richmond had 152 total yards of offense.

Anthony Reagan Jr. had 129 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown for Howard.

Howard (3-2) mounted an 11-play, 59-yard drive to set up a 38-yard field goal attempt with 3:07 remaining. Kicker Matt Conord, who had a 34-yard attempt blocked in the first quarter, and made a 36-yarder in the second quarter, hit the top of the right upright on the miss.