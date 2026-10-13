Richmond Flying Squirrels named 2026 MiLB Organization of the Year

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Flying Squirrels have earned the 2026 Minor League Baseball Organization of the Year Award, MiLB announced on Tuesday morning.

The award recognizes the overall achievements of an MiLB club demonstrating excellence across all business functions and in baseball operations.

The award was presented at the annual MiLB Business Summit in Louisville on Tuesday.

Flying Squirrels

The Squirrels celebrated the opening of CarMax Park this year. According to the team, this past season drew 468,961 fans, a new franchise record and the highest total attendance in the Eastern League since 2005.

The Flying Squirrels also set a team record with 7,105 fans per game, the league’s highest average attendance since 2004.

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