Richmond Flying Squirrels announce first home game and entire 69-game CarMax Park home schedule

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Flying Squirrels have revealed their 2026 home game schedule, marking a historic milestone as the team prepares to move into their new CarMax Park facility.

The inaugural home game at the new ballpark is set for Tuesday, April 7, 2026, against the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

"Our incredibly loyal and passionate fan base has waited 15 years for this moment," Lou DiBella, Flying Squirrels Managing Partner, said. "We can officially start the countdown to April 7, 2026, and our first game at CarMax Park. It will be a celebration like no other."

The Flying Squirrels will host a 69-game home schedule in their first season at CarMax Park, with games spanning from April through mid-September 2026.

Notably, there is no game scheduled for July 4.

The complete home schedule includes series against Eastern League opponents:

April 7-12: Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates)

April 21-26: Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees)

May 5-10: Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians)

May 19-24: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets)

June 2-7: Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers)

June 9-14: Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals)

June 23-28: Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians)

July 17-19: Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers)

July 21-26: Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies)

August 4-9: Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies)

August 25-30: Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox)

September 8-13: Chesapeake Baysox (Baltimore Orioles)

Game times and individual-ticket information will be announced at a later date, according to team officials.



