Richmond falls 28-22 after Holy Cross rushes for 4 touchdowns

RICHMOND, Va. — Jayden Clerveaux had one of four rushing touchdowns for Holy Cross, and the Crusaders beat Richmond 28-22 on Saturday for their first victory of the season.

Dominic Campanile and Nyeoti Punni scored from short yardage in the first half for a 14-7 lead. Clerveaux broke free on a 43-yard run into the endzone.

Aziz Foster-Powell scored on a 7-yard run late in the third quarter to cut Richmond’s deficit to 21-19. But the Crusaders responded with a nearly seven-minute drive ending in a 1-yard rush by Joseph Williams for a nine-point lead.

Clerveaux led the team in rushing with 77 yards, and Braden Graham passed for 91 yards for Holy Cross (1-6, 1-1 Patriot League).

Richmond (4-4, 1-3) quarterback Kyle Wickersham threw for 213 yards, including a 56-yard pass to Andreas Hill to open the scoring.

