Camden Coleman's 3 total TDs lead Richmond past Delaware 28-9 for 5th straight victory

RICHMOND, Va. — Camden Coleman passed for two touchdowns, and he ran for another to lead Richmond past Delaware 28-9 on Saturday.

Richmond (5-2, 3-0 Coastal Athletic Association) won its fifth straight game, while Delaware (6-1, 3-1) lost its first. The Spiders are 3-0 in CAA play in a traditional season for the first time since the 2015 squad went 5-0 before reaching the FCS playoff semifinals.

Richmond scored 21 points in the second quarter to take a 28-9 lead at the break.

The Spiders defense took over in the second half. Quantraill Morris-Walker made his second interception of the season when Nick Minicucci overthrew a receiver in Richmond territory. Carsen Stocklinski and Camden Byrd each sacked Zach Marker on back-to-back plays to help stall Delaware's final drive at its own 35.

Coleman was 16-of-23 passing for 194 yards, and he carried it 10 times for 79 yards. Zach Palmer-Smith added 21 carries for 68 yards and a score.

Marker completed 21 of 43 for 251 yards and a touchdown for Delaware. Minicucci was 2 of 4 for 37 yards.

It marked the 37th meeting between the programs and the last for both as members of the CAA as Delaware has accepted an invitation to join Conference USA, marking a move to the FBS. Richmond will join the Patriot League ahead of the 2025 season.