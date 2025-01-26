Reed Bailey scores career-high 32 to lead Davidson to 72-66 victory over Richmond

RICHMOND, Va.— Reed Bailey scored a career-high 32 points to lead Davidson to a 72-66 victory over Richmond on Saturday.

Bailey shot 11 for 17 from the floor (4 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Wildcats (13-7, 3-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Bobby Durkin scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds. Connor Kochera had 11 points.

Mike Walz led the Spiders (7-13, 2-5) with 17 points and six rebounds. Dusan Neskovic added 16 points and seven rebounds. Jason Roche scored 13.

Durkin scored all of his points in the second half to help Davidson close out the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.