Coleman throws for 4 TDs, runs for another and Richmond wins 6th straight, beating Bryant 41-14

SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Camden Coleman threw for four touchdowns and ran for another in leading Richmond to a 41-14 win over Bryant on Saturday for its sixth straight win while remaining undefeated in the Coastal Athletic Association.

Bryant scored first on Brennan Myer's 23-yard pass to Marc Taglieri Jr. on the game's opening drive but the Spiders (6-2, 4-0) scored touchdowns on all six of their first-half possessions that included a 28-point second quarter to lead 41-7 at halftime.

Coleman scored on a 4-yard run to tie the game then Zach Palmer-Smith finished a drive with a 1-yard score and Richmond led from there. All four of Coleman's TD throws came in the second quarter including a 60-yarder to Nick DeGennaro. Coleman also connected with Jerry Garcia Jr. twice for scores, one off a flea flicker for a 36-yard TD.

Coleman was 15 of 16 for 278 yards. DeGennaro had 162 yards receiving on seven catches for Richmond, ranked 13th in the FCS coaches' poll.

Myer was 8 of 16 for 121 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for Bryant (2-6, 0-4).