Wickersham has 3 total TDs, Richmond beats William & Mary 28-21 in season finale

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Kyle Wickersham threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, all in the third quarter, and Richmond defeated William & Mary 28-21 in a nonconference season finale on Saturday.

The Spiders (7-5) trailed 14-0 at halftime before Wickersham guided three straight scoring drives.

His 11-yard pass to Ja'Vion Griffin capped the opening drive of the half and his 6-yarder to Quanye Veney tied the game. After pinning the Tribe deep, a short punt put Richmond on offense at the 40 after Wickersham followed Veney's 25-yard run with a 15-keeper to the end zone for the lead.

William & Mary (7-5) tied the game on Tyler Hughes' second rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

Richmond put together a 13-play, 91-yard drive that consumed more than six minutes before Ashten Snelsire scored on a 14-yard run with 1:56 to play.

The Spiders then came up with an 8-yard sack and forced two incompletions before a pass play came up a yard short on fourth down.

Wickersham was 12 of 18 for 128 yards and ran for 73.

Hughes passed for 86 yards for the Tribe.

