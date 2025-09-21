Richmond's Jamaal Brown rushes for career-high 153 yards in 38-14 win over VMI

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Richmond secures a 38-14 victory over VMI on Saturday night. Jamaal Brown rushes for a career-high 153 yards, while Andrew King adds 100 yards on the ground. Isaiah Dawson scores two touchdowns for Richmond. The game faces a weather delay due to lightning with 5:48 left in the first quarter. VMI ties the game at 14 with a touchdown pass to Owen Sweeney, who scores both of their touchdowns. Richmond quarterback Kyle Wickersham throws for 166 yards and a touchdown. Richmond's Lee Bruner IV records his first collegiate interception in the second quarter.
RICHMOND, Va. — Jamaal Brown rushed for a career-high 153 yards, Andrew King added another 100 yards on the ground, and Isaiah Dawson had two touchdowns for Richmond in a 38-14 win over VMI on Saturday night.

Richmond (2-2) took a 14-7 lead before the game went into a weather delay due to lightning in the area with 5:48 remaining in the first quarter. The game was suspended for over three hours.

Once play resumed, VMI scored a touchdown on a pass to Owen Sweeney to tie the game at 14. Sweeney scored both touchdowns for the Keydets, totaling 106 yards.

Richmond quarterback Kyle Wickersham threw a 13-yard pass to Isaiah Dawson for his second of the game to regain the lead. Dawson had 99 yards total. Wickersham went 10 for 13 and threw for 166 yards and recorded a rushing touchdown.

King had an 83-yard rush up the sideline to extend the Spiders' lead to 31. Richmond totaled 541 yards on the ground.

Richmond's Lee Bruner IV recorded his first collegiate interception in the second quarter.

Richmond moves to 47-40-5 over VMI (1-3), dating back to 1893. The last time the two teams met was in 2015, a 42-10 victory for Richmond.

